Chennai civic body starts home vaccination for differently abled

Chennai: After Madras high court’s directive to prioritise vaccination of people with disabilities, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has begun door-to-door inoculation for the differently abled. Medical officials and nurses visited homes of those suffering from cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and mental illness on Wednesday and administered Covid-19 vaccines, officials in know of the development said.

The medical team then stayed back for 15 minutes to check for any post-vaccination side effects. Among the differently abled, those who could travel, vaccination was made available in camps and healthcare centres, officials said. The high court had recently directed to prioritise vaccination of people with disabilities at centres so that they don’t have to wait.

Chief minister MK Stalin had launched the Covid-19 vaccination for people with disabilities on last Saturday, when 26 people were vaccinated at a wedding hall in Chennai. The government issued two helpline numbers -- 18004250111 and 9700799993 – through which the differently abled can register their names for vaccination.

In a statement, GCC said a total of 169 people have registered through helpline numbers, of which 118 have been vaccinated till May 25. As many as 90 people took the vaccine through special camps while 28 at home, the GCC statement said.

Meanwhile, organisations working for the differently abled have given a list of people with disabilities to be vaccinated at home to the state commissionerate for the differently abled, who in turn shared it with GCC.

“Home vaccination is a relief to all persons with severe disabilities and their parents as it reduces the anxiety of managing the care, transport, safety amidst a pandemic,” said Smitha Sadasivan, an alumna of Vidya Sagar, an organization working for the differently abled, and member of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA).

“Persons with disabilities are highly vulnerable due to an inaccessible environment, and some require a high degree of support in maintenance of personal hygiene, transportation and assistance,” Sadasivan added.