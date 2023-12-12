Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chennai: Govt hospital staff suspended for handing over still born baby in carton

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 12, 2023 03:02 PM IST

The father, a daily wage worker, had told the media that the hospital staff had demanded a bribe of ₹2,500 for his baby to be cremated

A government hospital staff in Chennai has been suspended after handing over a still born baby in a cardboard carton to parents.

The hospital has said that a three-member enquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The baby was still born after Cyclone Michaung struck the city on December 4 causing widespread destruction and marooning several neighbourhoods for at least four days.

The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday said that 20-year-old Sowmy delivered a preterm baby on December 6 as a still born in her house and brought her to the hospital around 5pm. A pediatrician confirmed the baby’s death, and the mother is currently under treatment.

On December 10, the baby’s body was handed over to her father Mansoor in a carton.

“This is against the rules,” the hospital said in a statement on December 11.

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian directed for one staff member in the mortuary to be suspended.

The father, a daily wage worker, told the media earlier that the hospital staff had demanded a bribe of 2,500 for his baby to be cremated which he couldn’t afford.

He had also struggled to avail an ambulance amidst the floods to take his wife to the hospital.

A three-member enquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident, the hospital said.

Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

