Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chennai Police bring back ex-AIADMK minister arrested from Bengaluru
india news

Chennai Police bring back ex-AIADMK minister arrested from Bengaluru

The Chennai police on Sunday arrested former AIADMK IT minister M Manikandan from Bengaluru on a slew of charges filed by a Malaysian-Tamil woman, including rape and criminal intimidation, HT has learnt
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Chennai Police bring back ex-AIADMK minister arrested from Bengaluru

The Chennai police on Sunday arrested former AIADMK IT minister M Manikandan from Bengaluru on a slew of charges filed by a Malaysian-Tamil woman, including rape and criminal intimidation, HT has learnt.

“He was taken to the Anekal police station in Bengaluru first and now we are on-route to Chennai to conduct further investigations,” said an investigating officer who did not wish to be identified. Two special teams were formed to nab him after he had evaded arrest.

The politician’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Madras high court on June 16 to prevent the accused from tampering with evidence given his past powerful position and under circumstances where the charges are grave. The police had booked Manikandan under sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) & 506(i) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 67A of the Information Technology Act.

According to the submissions made in court, the complainant, a Malaysian citizen working in the Malaysian Tourism Development Organisation, was introduced to Manikandan by one Bharani, a second accused in the case, in May 2017. Manikandan was the Information Technology minister at that time.

The two were in a relationship for a few years having stayed and travelled together. The complainant says Manikandan promised to marry her after divorcing his wife. The complainant charged the politician with rape, forcing her to abort three pregnancies, hitting her and issuing death threats to her.

Manikandan’s counsel told the court that there was not ‘an iota of truth’ to the complaints and that she was 27-years old at that time and consented to sexual intercourse. The counsel said that her motive was to extort money from him, adding that the complaint comes after a change in government.

“On a prima facie consideration, we cannot rule out the perpetration of fraud by the petitioner (the accused) by falsely promising the defacto complainant that he will marry her in order to quench his lust for sex,” the court said in its orders passed last Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP