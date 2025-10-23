Chennai rain: Heavy rainfall likely, IMD warns of slippery roads, traffic snarls

Heavy rainfall has been pounding Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu over the last few days, causing waterlogging, traffic jams and disruptions in the everyday lives of the people. Incessant rainfall over the last few days have caused severe waterlogging problems across Chennai. (PTI)

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that a well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast will weaken during the next 24 hours.

In a post on X, the weather department said, "The Well marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast moved nearly northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts and lay over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October 2025."

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards across north Tamil Nadu & south Andhra Pradesh and weakened into a low pressure area during next 24 hours," it added.

Chennai weather today The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu until 10 am on Thursday.

It also warned of possible waterlogging, slippery roads and traffic snarls in certain areas.

In Chennai, the IMD's everyday weather forecast mentions heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for Thursday.

Isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, and Thiruvallur districts are also expected to witness light rain. The weather office has advised residents to stay cautious and monitor updates.

Northeast monsoon in ‘full swing’ Earlier on Wednesday, deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Northeast monsoon was in its full force across the state, with continuous downpour in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts.

Udhayanidhi held a review meeting at the DMK headquarters in Chennai's Teynampet and said, “The northeast monsoon is in full swing now. It's continuously raining in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts. It will not stop today, but the MeT Department has said it will rain again in two days and may even intensify,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Citing the weather forecast, he said they indicate that rainfall in the state could be heavier than last year. He said the meeting was held to discuss actions in case of such scenarios.

The meeting reportedly also focused on issuing directives related to the current rain situation, precautionary measures, and relief activities to be carried out by party members in the field.

16,000 hectares of farmland inundated Tamil Nadu minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday said that 16,000 hectares of farmland in the State have been inundated due to rainfall in the ongoing northeast monsoon. However, he assured that compensation will be provided to those whose crop area is damaged over 33 per cent.

"Around 16,000 hectares of farmland have been inundated due to rain, and compensation will be provided wherever over 33% of the crop area is damaged," Panneerselvam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He alleged that during the previous Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK regime, paddy bags were left in open spaces.

"During EPS's tenure, paddy bags were left in open spaces. Now, the government is ensuring that all stocks are stored properly. The present government has procured far more paddy and is building additional facilities to support farmers," Panneerselvam claimed.