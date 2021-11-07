Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chennai rain: Schools to remain closed for two days
Chennai rain: Schools to remain closed for two days

Chennai faced heavy rain starting Saturday night which led to water-logging in the city.
View of a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced that schools in Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu will remain closed for two days owing to incessant rain.

Chennai faced heavy rain starting Saturday night which led to water-logging in the city. The civic authorities had sounded a preliminary alert to the citizens as the state government released waters from Poondi, Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority said that four teams of the National Disaster Response Force were deployed to lead rescue missions in case of emergency. Chengalpet and Tiruvallur each have one team stationed while two teams are stationed in Madurai for rescue operations.

Saidapet, Velachery, Adambakkam, Madipakkam and West Mambalam saw water levels rise up to about two to three feet, news agency PTI reported. The report also highlighted that subways were filled with rainwater up to several feet. Residents said water entered several houses in areas in the city prompting them to evacuate to safer locations.

Chief minister MK Stalin visited the rain-affected areas of Perambur Barracks road, Otteri bridge, and Padi, news agency ANI reported. Stalin asked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries, MLAs and MPs to help citizens facing difficulties due to the incessant rains. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were the other top officials who visited Chennai’s inundated areas and also monitored the draining water out from roads and residential areas.

Chennai health minister said that the city received 20cm of rain in about 12 hours since last night. According to data released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai and its suburbs received 10cm and 23cm rainfall since Saturday night. The IMD gave a ‘red’ category warning saying that Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Sunday may receive heavy rainfall.

