‘Cherish Mahatma Gandhi’s…’: South Korea minister Park Jin

South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin, on a two day visit to India, on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Speaking to news agency ANI, Jin said that he had last visited the Gandhi memorial 27 years ago when he was serving as a press secretary. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea Park Jin during a meeting at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, (PTI)

Lauding Gandhi’s spirit of satyagraha, which advocates for democracy and human rights, Jin shared that many of his philosophies - politics without principle, commerce without morality, science without humanity - are important reminders for modern society. Calling India Korea’s ‘special strategic partner’, Jin hoped that both countries could engage in ‘contributive diplomacy’ to boost freedom, peace and prosperity.

He said, “I visited India 27 years ago, it was my first to India. I always cherish his (Mahatma Gandhi) noble spirit of Satyagraha...I hope we can pursue contributive diplomacy together with India, which is Korea's special strategic partner.”

Earlier, Jin, a self-proclaimed Bollywood fan, had revealed that the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was a massive hit in South Korea.

Jin arrived in Delhi on Friday as the two countries celebrated 50 years of their diplomatic relations. Jin’s visit aims to push for ‘substantive progress’ in the special strategic partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Jin held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Friday evening and also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. A review of the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific was reportedly on the agenda.

Jin is expected to visit Chennai on Saturday to meet South Korean businesses in the city.

In a statement to ANI, Jin said, "It is half a century, a long time in our friendship and partnership. I am very happy to visit India to celebrate the special milestone in our bilateral relationship.”

