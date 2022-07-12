Chhattisgarh: 4 men allegedly gang rape minor girl in Jashpur

Four men allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district when she was on her way to a relative’s place on Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

The local panchayat tried to hush up the case by directing the culprits to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the survivor but the police came to know about the incident and registered a case on Monday.

Superintendent of police (SP), Jashpur, D Ravishankar said that the accused after committing the crime tried to hush up the case with the help of the local sapranch but all four were arrested.

“The incident took place on July 9 when the girl was going to her relative’s place with her father. Two of the accused abducted her and went inside a jungle where the other two were present. The four accused raped the girl and left her in the jungle,” the SP said.

On July 10, the accused contacted the sarpanch and tried to settle the issue to avoid a police case.

“A panchayat was called by the local sarpanch and later the panchayat directed the accused to pay ₹1 lakh to the survivor. On July 11, the police came to know about the incident and registered a case against the four accused,” said the SP.

Police, on Tuesday night, arrested the accused, identified as Ramjeet (27), Paras (24), Naresh (19) and Sanjay (22).

“We are investigating the case and recording statements of the survivor and her family. The medical examination of the survivor was also conducted on Tuesday and further investigation is going on,” said the SP adding that more arrests can follow in the case.