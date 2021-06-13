Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhattisgarh: 5 women killed in road accident in Gariaband district

Chhattisgarh police said the accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday night, when the driver apparently lost control over the van and it crashed into a tree.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 12:07 PM IST
All the victims were returning from Raipur district after attending a funeral, said a Chhattisgarh police officer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Five women members of a family were killed and six others were injured late on Saturday when the van they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, police said on Sunday.

All the victims hailed from Malgaon village and were returning from Khatti Khorpa village in neighbouring Raipur district after attending a funeral, said a police officer.

He added that the accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday night, when the driver apparently lost control over the van and it crashed into a tree, killing Bagauti Nishad, Kala Bai, Parwat Bai, Kej Bai and Tej Bai, on the spot. Six others, including three women, a 15-year-old boy, and the driver of the van suffered serious injuries, while a girl escaped unhurt, he said.

In a similar incident on Thursday, four women died and 11 others were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Rajnandgaon district of the state. Police said the vehicle carried workers of a private company returning home.

