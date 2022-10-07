Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable dies by suicide

BASTAR : A constable with the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) died by suicide in Bastar’s Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at the camp of the CAF’s 15th battalion around 11pm on Wednesday.

Bijapur superintendent of police Anjaneya Vaishnav said the incident took place at a camp in Dharona village, seven kilometres from Bijapur district headquarters.

The constable, a resident of Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, shot himself with his service rifle. He died on the spot.

The senior officer said it is not clear what led the constable to take the extreme step. “A case is registered in Bijapur police station and we are probing the matter,” he added.