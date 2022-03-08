Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP stages walkout over delay in regularisation of workers

RAIPUR: Accusing the state government of failing to regularise contractual and daily wage employees in government departments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The leader of opposition and senior BJP leader, Dharamlal Kaushik, sought to know, through a written question, how many people were employed in various categories in the state government departments from January 1, 2019 till January 2022.

Kaushik, raising questions over the figures provided by the government, said, “The state government claimed in its (written) reply that 20,291 people were given government jobs but chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in his recent public speech claimed that 5 lakh people were provided jobs by the government, which shows the that state government’s schemes were only limited to advertisements. I also demand the total figures and the status of regularisation of non-regular, contractual and daily wage workers that the Congress had promised in its manifesto.”

Later, the BJP MLAs sought a discussion over the issue by bringing an adjournment motion notice.

Senior BJP leader Birjmohan Agarwal also raised questions over the status of the regularisation of non-regular workers and said that continuous protests are going on in Raipur and across the state.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, defending his government over the allegations of Kaushik, said that the government formed a committee in 2019 for regularisation of non-regular employees.

“The government also asked the advocate general (AG), law and other departments for opinion in this regard. A total of 33 departments have sent a list of such employees till now but some departments are yet to send the list. The state government is committed to fulfilling its promises made to the people of the state. Regularization will be done according to the recommendations of the committee,” Baghel answered.

After Baghel’s statement, Kaushik said that only one meeting of the committee concerned was called in 2020 and no steps has been taken since then.

Later, dissatisfied with the government’s reply, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.