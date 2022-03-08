Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP stages walkout over delay in regularisation of workers
india news

Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP stages walkout over delay in regularisation of workers

The BJP legislators accused the Chhattisgarh government of failing to regularise contractual and daily wage employees in government departments.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel defended his government over the BJP’s allegations and said that the government formed a committee in 2019 for regularisation of non-regular employees. (File/HT)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: Accusing the state government of failing to regularise contractual and daily wage employees in government departments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a walkout in the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly on Tuesday.

The leader of opposition and senior BJP leader, Dharamlal Kaushik, sought to know, through a written question, how many people were employed in various categories in the state government departments from January 1, 2019 till January 2022.

Kaushik, raising questions over the figures provided by the government, said, “The state government claimed in its (written) reply that 20,291 people were given government jobs but chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in his recent public speech claimed that 5 lakh people were provided jobs by the government, which shows the that state government’s schemes were only limited to advertisements. I also demand the total figures and the status of regularisation of non-regular, contractual and daily wage workers that the Congress had promised in its manifesto.”

RELATED STORIES

Later, the BJP MLAs sought a discussion over the issue by bringing an adjournment motion notice.

Senior BJP leader Birjmohan Agarwal also raised questions over the status of the regularisation of non-regular workers and said that continuous protests are going on in Raipur and across the state.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, defending his government over the allegations of Kaushik, said that the government formed a committee in 2019 for regularisation of non-regular employees.

“The government also asked the advocate general (AG), law and other departments for opinion in this regard. A total of 33 departments have sent a list of such employees till now but some departments are yet to send the list. The state government is committed to fulfilling its promises made to the people of the state. Regularization will be done according to the recommendations of the committee,” Baghel answered.

After Baghel’s statement, Kaushik said that only one meeting of the committee concerned was called in 2020 and no steps has been taken since then.

Later, dissatisfied with the government’s reply, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP