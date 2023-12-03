Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners constituency wise

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Vote counting for the recently concluded 2023 Chhattisgarh assembly elections began on Sunday and the early trends show the Congress leading in 44 constituencies, while the BJP is leading in 41.

The Chhattisgarh assembly election results will decide the fate of 958 candidates, comprising 827 men, 130 women, and a transgender individual (Representative Image)

Elections were conducted across 90 assembly constituencies in two phases on November 7 and 17 across 33 districts and garnered attention due to intriguing predictions from exit polls.

As many as 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several agencies predicted a closely contested battle, with Congress holding a slight edge. India Today-Axis My India suggested 40-50 seats for Congress and 36-46 seats for the BJP. C-voter also leaned towards Congress with 41-53 seats against BJP's 36-48 seats.

However, News 24-Today’s Chanakya projected a more decisive outcome, estimating Congress to secure 57 seats, comfortably surpassing the BJP's 33 seats

S.No Constituency Winner/leading candidate Trailing candidate 1. Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST) Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) 2. Manendragarh Ramesh Singh Vakil (INC) 3. Baikunthpur Ambica Singh Deo (INC) 4. Premnagar 5. Bhatgao Laxmi Rajwade (BJP) 6. Pratapur (ST) 7. Ramanujganj (ST) 8. Samri (ST) 9. Lundra 10. Ambikapur 11. Sitapur (ST) 12. Jashpur (ST) 13. Kunkuri (ST) 14. Patthalgaon (ST) 15. Lailunga (ST) 16. Raigarh 17. Sarangarh (SC) 18. Kharasiya 19. Dharamjaigarh (ST) 20. Rampur (ST) 21. Korba 22. Kotaghora 23. Pali Tanakhar 24. Marwahi (ST) 25. Kota 26. Lormi 27. Mungeli (SC) 28. Takhatpur 29. Bilha 30. Bilaspur 31. Beltara 32. Masturi (SC) 33. Akaltara 34. Janjgeer-Champa 35. Sakti 36. Chandrapur 37. Jaijepur 38. Pamgarh (SC) 39. Saraipali (SC) 40. Basna 41. Khallari 42. Mahasamund 43. Bilaigarh (SC) 44. Kasdol 45. Baladabajar 46. Bhatapara 47. Dharseewa 48. Raipur (Rural) 49. Raipur (West) 50. Raipur (North) 51. Raipur (South) 52. Aarang (SC) 53. Abhanpur 54. Rajim 55. Bindranawagarh (ST) 56. Sihawa (ST) 57. Kurud 58. Dhamtari 59. Sanjari Balod 60. Dondilohara (ST) 61. Gunderdehi 62. Patan 63. Durg (Rural) 64. Durg (City) 65. Bhilai City 66. Vaishali Nagar 67. Ahiwara (SC) 68. Saja 69. Bemetara 70. Nawagarh (SC) 71. Pandariya 72. Kawardha 73. Khairagarh 74. Dongarhgarh (SC) 75. Ranjnandgao 76. Dongargao 77. Khuji 78. Mohla Manpur (ST) 79. Antagarh (ST) 80. Bhanupratappur (ST) Savitri Manoj Mandavi (INC) 81. Kanker (ST) 82. Keshkal (ST) 83. Kondagao (ST) 84. Narayanpur (ST) 85. Bastar (ST) 86. Jagdalpur 87. Chitrakot (ST) 88. Dantewada (ST) 89. Beejapur (ST) 90. Konta (ST)

