Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Full list of winners from BJP
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2023: Voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. The primary electoral contest here involves Congress and BJP.
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on December 3, coinciding with the tallying process for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Chhattisgarh has 90 seats, and the majority mark stands at 46.
Split into two phases, voting in Chhattisgarh occurred on November 7 and 17. Similar to Madhya Pradesh, the primary electoral contest here involves the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
With Bhupesh Baghel as the current chief minister, the ruling Congress aims to secure its position in the state. Meanwhile, the BJP eyes a victory, especially considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. In the 2018 election, Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 of the 90 seats. The BJP was reduced to just 15 seats, while the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged five and two seats, respectively. The Congress later added more seats in bypolls, taking its tally in the outgoing assembly to 71.
Here is the full list of winners from BJP
