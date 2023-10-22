Chhattisgarh assembly elections: Congress announces 3rd list of 7 candidates

Congress on Sunday announced its third and final list of seven candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, fielding party leaders Ambica Singh Deo and Omkar Sahu.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections,(PTI)

The ruling party has fielded Ambica Singh Deo from Baikunthpur, Chaturi Nand from Saraipali, Ambina Markam from Sihawa and Omkar Sahu from Dhamtari.

Earlier on October 18, Congress announced the second list of 53 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections that are due to be held in November in two phases.

While, the ruling party has decided to again field Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, from Durg City, Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha has been given a ticket from Dharsiwa constituency.

Moreover, the party has fielded Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur South City Assembly seat against BJP stalwart Brijmohan Agrawal.

The elections for the 90-member Assembly of Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

Meanwhile, among the 53 candidates list, announced today, Congress has pitted Gulab Singh Kamro from Bharatpur-Sonhat - ST constituency, Ramesh Singh from Manendragarh, and Purshottam Kanwar has been fielded from Katghora.

Earlier, the party released the first list of 30 candidates, fielding Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Earlier after the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then ruling-BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Telangana is expected to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and BJP.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

