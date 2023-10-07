Chhattisgarh cabinet approves old pension scheme for power company employees

The Chhattisgarh cabinet chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday approved restoration of old pension scheme for officers and employees of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies appointed after January 1, 2004.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo)

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting held at the chief minister’s residence.

The cabinet also decided to establish a State Mahua Board, focusing on the collection, value addition, processing, and utilisation of Mahua, a major forest produce collected by tribals which acts as a significant resource for forest-dwelling communities.The board will also venture into production of biodiesel or ethanol production units through Mahua.

The proposed amendments in the Chhattisgarh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 were also approved.

The cabinet also approved administrative changes including the creation of two additional director posts in the Directorate of Public Instruction, Chhattisgarh Raipur.