Raipur, The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved a 50 per cent reduction in land registration charges for properties registered in the name of women, aiming to promote property ownership and economic empowerment among them.

Chhattisgarh cabinet halves land registration fees for women to promote economic empowerment

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The cabinet also approved a 25 per cent concession in stamp duty for defence personnel, ex-servicemen from the state and their widows on the purchase of property worth up to ₹25 lakh within the state.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, an official statement said.

The fee applicable to land registrations done in the name of women will be reduced by 50 per cent. The objective of this measure is to encourage women to acquire property and to empower them economically. The move is expected to result in a revenue loss of around ₹153 crore to state exchequer, but it is regarded as a significant step towards women's empowerment, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} In another key decision, the cabinet approved a 25 per cent concession in stamp duty for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their widows on the purchase of property worth up to ₹25 lakh within the state, applicable once in a lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another key decision, the cabinet approved a 25 per cent concession in stamp duty for serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their widows on the purchase of property worth up to ₹25 lakh within the state, applicable once in a lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The move would provide financial relief to defence personnel, who often face frequent transfers and seek to acquire permanent residence after service, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move would provide financial relief to defence personnel, who often face frequent transfers and seek to acquire permanent residence after service, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cabinet also gave nod to amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minor Minerals Ordinary Sand Rules, 2025. Under the revised rules, sand mines may now be reserved for public sector undertakings of either the central or the state government, such as the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet also gave nod to amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minor Minerals Ordinary Sand Rules, 2025. Under the revised rules, sand mines may now be reserved for public sector undertakings of either the central or the state government, such as the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Limited, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The move is expected to address supply shortages and ensure smoother availability, especially in remote areas, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move is expected to address supply shortages and ensure smoother availability, especially in remote areas, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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A proposal for comprehensive amendments to the Chhattisgarh Minor Mineral Rules, 2015, was also approved. The objective of these amendments is to ensure transparency, control, and revenue growth in the mining sector, to curb illegal mining, and to simplify the associated processes, it stated.

The cabinet also gave its nod to impose stricter penalties to curb illegal mining, transport and storage, with fines ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹5 lakh, it said.

The cabinet authorised procurement of vaccines for livestock from Indian Immunologicals Limited, a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board , to ensure timely supply and improve disease control, thereby supporting livestock productivity.

The cabinet also reviewed arrangements for fertiliser availability for the upcoming kharif season and the supply of LPG in the state.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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