Chhattisgarh CM announces ex-gratia for kin of farmers, journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday announced an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the families of the four farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. The same has also been announced for the journalist who was also among the eight killed in the violence.

"On behalf of Chhattisgarh government, I announce ₹50 lakh each for the families of the farmers and the journalist who died in the violence (in Lakhimpur Kheri)," Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel announced from the Lucknow airport.

Baghel is on his way to the violence-hit district to meet the families hit by the violence along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders.

The visit was permitted after the last rites of the fourth farmers who died in the violence were conducted. The mortal remains of the three other farmers were cremated at their native places on Tuesday. Gurvinder Singh was cremated on Wednesday after a second autopsy was conducted on him as demanded by his family.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh. Both Punjab and Chhattisgarh are ruled by the Congress.

Uttar Pradesh drew backlash over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people died after a jeep ran over farmers who were protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Following the incident, the local administrator turned the district into a fortress by deploying a heavy security to the area and restricted politicians from visiting the site.

On Monday, it also detained Congress' general secretary Priyank Gandhi Vadra in Sitapuri while she was en route to meet the families of the victims.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, has alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers. The group also alleges that Ashish Mishra also tried to attack SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, the minister and his son have refuted the allegations, saying he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered against Ajay Mishra's son, but no arrest has been made so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON