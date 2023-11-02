Chhattisgarh CM asks Election Commission to check CRPF vehicles ahead of polls

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that BJP is using CRPF vehicles to bring in cash and other items in the state to influence the voters ahead of the legislative assembly elections. He also requested the Election Commission (ECI) to check the vehicles belonging to the armed force.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (ANI)

"I request that the Election Commission should check vehicles belonging to CRPF also. BJP has accepted defeat in the state. As a last straw, BJP is getting boxes filled with cash to be used for influencing the voters. This is a serious matter. Congress will file a complaint in this matter. What's the need to bring more companies of CRPF when there is enough CRPF presence in the state?," Baghel told the reporters.

He said there were already several troops and units of CRPF in Chhattisgarh and asked what the need was to bring in more units in the state. Raising the issue as concerning, Baghel said he would file a complaint in this matter.

Baghel earlier lashed out at the BJP on the issue of communalism and religious conversion. While addressing a gathering in Bastar, Baghel said, "They (BJP) have only 2 topics, communalism and religious conversion. They make brothers (of two communities) fight with each other. They won't do any work but make people fight and collect votes. They have hatred and violence in their mind."

The Congress earlier submitted a memorandum to the ECI seeking action against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments during the rallies in Chhattisgarh following which the poll body served a notice to Sarma for remarks targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar.

During Sarma’ poll campaign in Chhattisgarh, the leader hit out at the incumbent Congress government. “One Akbar comes at one place and he calls hundred more. Don’t forget this and try to send this Akbar away as soon as possible otherwise Mother Kaushalya’s land will become unholy," he said.

Polling to the 90-member state assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17, while the counting of votes would take place on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

