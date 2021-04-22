Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks details on supply, prices of vaccines
india news

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks details on supply, prices of vaccines

The chief minister further wrote that it is expected that the cost of vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Since, Covaxin has been developed with assistance from the Government of India therefore, Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser prices compared to the one by Serum Institute of India.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said it is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising a vaccination drive at such a huge scale. (HT PHOTO.)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive due to begin on May 1, according to officials.

The chief minister in his letter said that in perspective of the Centre’s decision of allowing everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the state government has decided to arrange free of cost vaccines for its people in addition to the vaccines available by the Government of India.

Stating that there are only a few days left for commencement of the third phase of the vaccination drive, Baghel said it is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising a vaccination drive at such a huge scale.

Baghel also sought information regarding the number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the state by the Centre, approximate number of vaccines to be provided to the state monthly by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech and the cost of vaccines provided to the Centre and states by SII and Bharat Biotech.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Emirates to stop flights between Dubai and India for 10 days from April 25

Rajnath Singh assures support to trace missing Indonesian submarine

Jammu and Kashmir doctor asks social groups to prepare for 2nd Covid-19 wave

'Mortality much higher': Doctor who highlighted horrors of 2nd Covid wave

The chief minister further wrote that it is expected that the cost of vaccines should be uniform for the Centre as well as states. Since, Covaxin has been developed with assistance from the Government of India therefore, Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser rates compared to the one by Serum Institute.

He said a uniform price of vaccines would be justified as both the state and the Centre earn revenue from tax payers money.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP