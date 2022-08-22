Chhattisgarh CM demands states be given appropriate rights for development

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that state governments should be given appropriate rights for development as per local conditions. Speaking at the 23rd Central Zonal Council meeting in Bhopal chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Baghel submitted various proposals to the Union minister, said a release issued by the state government.

Baghel said that special policies and strategies are needed for development of Chhattisgarh as it has 44% of forest area and the majority of Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) population.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh received a small share of central taxes in the Union Budget of the last three years, resulting in extreme pressure on the resources of the state.

“In the coming budget, the share of central taxes should be given to the state government completely,” he said.

Baghel also demanded reimbursement of expenditure made by the state government for eradication of Maoism. He reiterated the state’s demand of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation and transferring the amounts collected as ‘additional levy’ from coal block companies.

The chief minister also requested for speedy action on other pending demands of the state government including refund of deposits in New Pension Scheme. He added that there has been a loss of revenue to the states due to the GST tax system, the Center has not made arrangements to compensate the loss of revenue of about ₹5,000 crore to the state in the coming year, so the GST compensation grant should be continued for the next 5 years even after June 2022.

“About 426 major bridges are missing in the roads constructed under ‘Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna’ and 154 roads in Naxal-affected Bastar division whose length has been completed up to 562 km Stage-1 GSB level. Therefore, approval of Stage-2 is required. The estimated cost of both the works is ₹1,700 crore, which should be granted by the state government, “said the CM.

The Central Zonal Council comprises Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The meeting was attended by chief ministers and other senior officers of member states and the central government with the mandate to discuss issues related to power, river water sharing, connectivity and so on.