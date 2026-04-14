Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has appealed to public representatives from the state and women's organisations to actively participate in ensuring the effective and time-bound implementation of the Women Reservation Act. Chhattisgarh CM writes to lawmakers for effective implementation of women's reservation

In separate letters to all Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, legislators and women's organisations, Sai called for a proactive role in implementing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' ahead of the 2029 general and assembly polls so that women can receive their due rights at the earliest, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Budget Session of Parliament has been extended, and a special three-day sitting of the House has been convened from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', more commonly known as the Women Reservation Act, will be brought for its implementation in 2029.

Chhattisgarh has 11 Lok Sabha and five Rajya Sabha members, and 90 MLAs.

Sai said the proposed discussion on the Act in Parliament marks a significant occasion in the country's democratic history. The unanimous passage of the legislation in 2023 reflects democratic unity and a collective commitment to women's empowerment, he noted.

The chief minister urged MPs to play a constructive and active role in ensuring the Act's implementation before the 2029 Lok Sabha and assembly polls so that women can expeditiously secure their rightful entitlements.

In his communication to MLAs, he emphasised the need to ensure women's meaningful participation in decision-making processes, stating that empowerment led by "Matru Shakti" is vital for the country's holistic development.

The CM called on legislators to strengthen Chhattisgarh's voice in support of women's reservation and help foster a positive atmosphere during the discussions.

In letters to women's organisations, Sai appreciated their sustained efforts in advancing women's empowerment and acknowledged their role in driving positive social change.

The scheduled parliamentary discussion is not merely a legislative exercise but a historic step towards empowering half the population and making democracy more inclusive and responsive, he highlighted.

The discussion coincides with the 'Mahtari Gaurav Varsh' being observed in Chhattisgarh, the CM said.

The state has consistently been at the forefront of women's empowerment, he said, pointing to their notable participation in the assembly.

Sai highlighted the visible impact of 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies, along with initiatives such as the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' and the 'Rani Durgavati Yojana' in the state.

He appealed to women's organisations to raise their voice in support of the initiative through their respective platforms to help build a nationwide positive momentum in favour of women's reservation.

These organisations would not only witness the change but also play a key role in shaping it, the chief minister said.

He further urged all public representatives and women's groups to unite in support of women's reservation and expressed confidence that collective efforts would ensure the success of the initiative and usher in a new phase in strengthening Indian democracy.

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