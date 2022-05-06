Chhattisgarh couple dies by suicide after poisoning their children, say cops

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chhatisgarh couple suicide case: Police said, according to initial investigation, it seemed that the couple poisoned their son and daughter, aged below 10 years,
The couple was found dead in a lodge. (Representational) (HT_PRINT)
Published on May 06, 2022 10:42 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

A couple died allegedly by suicide after poisoning their two minor children in a lodge in Bastar’s Kanker district of Chhatisgarh, police said on Friday. The husband and wife, natives of Raipur, were found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room, on Thursday night and their kids were found dead on the bed, police said.

Shalabh Sinha, superintendent of police, Kanker, said that the couple had checked into the lodge on Wednesday evening and since then had not left the lodge. “On Thursday night, a hotel employee knocked on the door and when no one responded, he informed the local police station. Police reached the hotel and found the couple hanging with their hands tied behind the back. The kids were also lying on the bed,” Sinha said.

Police said, according to initial investigation, it seemed that the couple poisoned their son and daughter, aged below 10 years, before taking the extreme step. “We have not found any suicide note from the spot. It seems that the family was in some financial crisis. We are retrieving the bank details and phone records and will investigate the case from all angles. The other family members of the couple reached Kanker and soon their statements will also be taken,” said the police officer.

Cops further said that a postmortem report is awaited and investigation has started.

