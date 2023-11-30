Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Chhattisgarh exit poll results 2023: Edge to Congress in neck-and-neck contest with BJP

ByHT News Desk
Nov 30, 2023 06:02 PM IST

The party had scored a landslide victory in 2018, winning 68 of the 90 seats in the state's assembly.

New Delhi: The Congress party is likely to edge out BJP in Chhattisgarh in a neck-and-neck electoral contest, early exit polls predictions said. The party had scored a landslide victory in 2018, winning 68 of the 90 seats in the state's assembly.

Assembly elections 2023 exit poll results(AP file photo)

According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is likely to win between 40 and 50 seats, whereas as the BJP is likely to win between 36 and 46 seats. The agency has predicted between 1 and 5 seats for others. These results can also culminate in a hung assembly.

Per the agency, the Congress will likely get a vote share of 45 percent, whereas the BJP's vote share could be 41 percent. Other parties can get a 17 percent vote share.

Meanwhile, TV5 News Exit Poll suggested a comfortable Congress win with 54-66 seats. The BJP is likely to win 29-39 seats.

