Home / India News / Chhattisgarh extends last date for paddy procurement registration

Chhattisgarh extends last date for paddy procurement registration

BJP said the farmers will suffer losses due to delayed procurement as the harvesting has started 15 days ago

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:21 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(File photo)
         

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday extended the last date for paddy procurement registration from November 10 to November 17 on the instructions of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, an official said. The procurement will start on December 1.

“...instructions have been sent to all the divisional commissioners, collectors, registrars, cooperative societies,” the official said.

Agriculture minister Ravindra Chaubey blamed a shortage of jute sacks in the market because of Covid-19 for the delay in the procurement.

In November 2019, the Congress government announced it will procure paddy at Rs1,835 per quintal, the rate fixed by the Centre. The government said it will find a way so that farmers get Rs2,500 per quintal. It launched Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to pay the remaining amount in four instalments.

Also read | ‘No cash with farmers’: BJP after Chhattisgarh delays paddy procurement

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the farmers will suffer losses due to delayed procurement as the harvesting has started 15 days ago. “The intention of the Congress government is to buy less paddy from the farmers of the state and hence they are making excuses that there is a dearth of paddy sacks. If the state government will not take cognisance, soon the farmers will join us,” said BJP leader Gauri Shankar Srivas.

