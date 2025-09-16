Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Chhattisgarh government hikes ex gratia for fallen soldiers' family to 50 lakh

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 12:20 pm IST

Besides, soldiers disabled in war and military operations will get ₹30 lakh in place of the existing ₹10 lakh.

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to increase the financial assistance for the families of soldiers hailing from the state, who sacrifice their lives during war or military operations, from 20 lakh to 50 lakh, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(File/X)
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.(File/X)

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, a government statement said on Monday.

The meeting also discussed welfare schemes run by the state government for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents.

The decisions taken in the meeting will benefit ex-servicemen, widows, and their families. Members also gave several important suggestions for the betterment of ex-servicemen, which the government will positively consider, Sai assured.

In his address, the CM said, "Our soldiers lay down their lives for the security of the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families."

The safety of 140 crore Indians is in the hands of the nation's brave soldiers. "Hence, it is the duty and responsibility of all of us to ensure the welfare of these sons of Bharat Mata who dedicate their lives in her service," he noted.

The ex gratia given to wife or dependents of fallen soldiers has been hiked from 20 lakh to 50 lakh, the amount for gallantry award recipients from 40 lakh to 1 crore, and 'Jangi Inaam' motivational grant given to parents of soldiers from 5,000 per year to 20,000 per year, according to the statement.

Besides, soldiers disabled in war and military operations will get 30 lakh in place of the existing 10 lakh. Additionally, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, widows and dependants will now receive a stamp duty exemption up to 25 lakh on their first land or house purchase, it said.

Brigadier Vivek Sharma (retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Chhattisgarh, and Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, presented a brief report on the activities of the RSB.

