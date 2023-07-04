Chhattisgarh likely to give subsidy on LPG cylinders

The Chhattisgarh government will provide gas cylinders at a subsidised rate to BPLfamilies in the state, an official aware of the matter on Monday said, adding that the details of the project are yet to be finalised.

According to a senior official aware of the development, a team has been constituted to decide on a subsidy amount (File photo)

The development comes ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state later this year.

According to a senior official aware of the development, a team has been constituted to decide on a subsidy amount. It is likely that the team will submit a proposal to the cabinet for approval as early as next week, the official added.

“The details of the project are yet to be decided but a team is working on it. It is possible that a draft proposal will be put up for discussion in the cabinet meeting scheduled next week,” a senior officials of the Chief Minister’s Office said on the condition of anonymity.

Chhattisgarh will become the second Congress-ruled state after Rajasthan to provide subsidy on cooking gas. The Rajasthan government provides 12 LPG gas cylinders a year to poor households at a subsidised rate of ₹500.

