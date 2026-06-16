Chhattisgarh govt makes Gayatri Mantra mandatory in govt schools; Cong hits out

The Chhattisgarh government has made the daily recitation of prayers, including the ‘Gayatri Mantra’, a hymn from Hindu religious scripture Rigveda, mandatory in all state-run schools starting this academic year, triggering sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcing a religious agenda on school students.

An official said the circular was part of a broader initiative to promote patriotism, discipline, moral values, intellectual development, and awareness of Indian culture and traditions among students. (Unsplash)

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The government order was issued to all districts by the School Education Department on June 12 and required schools to conduct a series of daily cultural, educational, and value-based activities at different times during the school day.

A government official said the circular was part of a broader initiative to promote patriotism, discipline, moral values, intellectual development, and awareness of Indian culture and traditions among students.

It stipulated that the morning assembly at schools will include the national anthem, national song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra and readings from the biographies of eminent personalities.

Students will recite a “Bhojan Mantra” before the mid-day meal, while the closing session at the end of the school day will feature the state song, Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has directed DEOs to ensure strict implementation of the order. School inspections will be conducted, and administrative action may be taken against managements or principals found violating the guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has directed DEOs to ensure strict implementation of the order. School inspections will be conducted, and administrative action may be taken against managements or principals found violating the guidelines. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The opposition Congress has strongly criticised the decision, questioning the need to make religious chants compulsory in government schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opposition Congress has strongly criticised the decision, questioning the need to make religious chants compulsory in government schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Department chairman Sushil Anand Shukla said while the recitation of the national anthem, national song, and state song was appropriate, making Hindu religious mantras mandatory was uncalled for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chhattisgarh Congress Communication Department chairman Sushil Anand Shukla said while the recitation of the national anthem, national song, and state song was appropriate, making Hindu religious mantras mandatory was uncalled for. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The government appears determined to turn schools into Saraswati Shishu Mandirs. Imposing the RSS agenda in government schools is wrong,” Shukla said, adding that compulsory recitation of specific religious mantras could hurt the sentiments of students from other faiths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The government appears determined to turn schools into Saraswati Shishu Mandirs. Imposing the RSS agenda in government schools is wrong,” Shukla said, adding that compulsory recitation of specific religious mantras could hurt the sentiments of students from other faiths. {{/usCountry}}

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Shukla argued that India’s Constitution guarantees equal respect for all religions and that education in government schools should not be based on any particular faith. He also warned that making Hindu prayers mandatory could prompt demands for the inclusion of verses from the Quran, Gurbani, and the Bible.

Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo also opposed the move, describing it as contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking in Ambikapur, Singh Deo said religious freedom is a fundamental right and participation in prayers or mantras associated with any religion should remain voluntary.

“Those who wish to worship their deities or recite religious mantras should be free to do so. But such practices cannot be imposed on followers of other religions. Forcing anyone to participate in the religious traditions or prayers of another faith is completely wrong,” he said, urging the state government to withdraw the order or allow an opt-out option.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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