...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Chhattisgarh govt makes Gayatri Mantra mandatory in govt schools; Cong hits out

The decision was communicated to all districts on June 12 and required schools to conduct a series of daily cultural, educational, and value-based activities

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 07:20 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The Chhattisgarh government has made the daily recitation of prayers, including the ‘Gayatri Mantra’, a hymn from Hindu religious scripture Rigveda, mandatory in all state-run schools starting this academic year, triggering sharp criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcing a religious agenda on school students.

An official said the circular was part of a broader initiative to promote patriotism, discipline, moral values, intellectual development, and awareness of Indian culture and traditions among students. (Unsplash)

The government order was issued to all districts by the School Education Department on June 12 and required schools to conduct a series of daily cultural, educational, and value-based activities at different times during the school day.

A government official said the circular was part of a broader initiative to promote patriotism, discipline, moral values, intellectual development, and awareness of Indian culture and traditions among students.

It stipulated that the morning assembly at schools will include the national anthem, national song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra and readings from the biographies of eminent personalities.

Students will recite a “Bhojan Mantra” before the mid-day meal, while the closing session at the end of the school day will feature the state song, Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra.

Shukla argued that India’s Constitution guarantees equal respect for all religions and that education in government schools should not be based on any particular faith. He also warned that making Hindu prayers mandatory could prompt demands for the inclusion of verses from the Quran, Gurbani, and the Bible.

Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo also opposed the move, describing it as contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking in Ambikapur, Singh Deo said religious freedom is a fundamental right and participation in prayers or mantras associated with any religion should remain voluntary.

“Those who wish to worship their deities or recite religious mantras should be free to do so. But such practices cannot be imposed on followers of other religions. Forcing anyone to participate in the religious traditions or prayers of another faith is completely wrong,” he said, urging the state government to withdraw the order or allow an opt-out option.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

gayatri mantra
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt makes Gayatri Mantra mandatory in govt schools; Cong hits out
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.