Chhattisgarh health minister walks out over allegations of attacking Congress MLA

Chhattisgarh minister T S Singh Deo on Tuesday walked out of the state assembly demanding a “clear statement” from the government over fellow Congress legislator Brihaspat Singh’s allegation that he was “attacked” at the former’s behest on Sunday.

It is rare for a minister to stage such a walkout and signals an escalation in the rift within the ruling Congress. Deo was seen among the contenders for the chief minister’s post when the party swept back to power in 2018. Singh has linked the alleged attack to his praise of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and backing his continuation as the state’s top elected official. He claimed Deo held a grudge against him over his position.

Singh has alleged his convoy was allegedly attacked by three persons, one of whom is a relative of Deo. Deo has denied the allegation and claimed that he instructed police to take strict action against the accused.

The controversy has erupted amid talk of a purported formula under which Deo and Baghel agreed to share the chief minister’s post over five years.

Home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, who was seen as the other leading contender for the top post in 2018, made a statement in connection with “a road rage incident” involving Singh’s convoy on July 24.

Amid the chaos over the issue in the House, Deo said, “Yesterday (Monday) chief minister (Bhupesh Baghel) called us in his chamber and a discussion took place...”

Deo said he is not in a position to attend the House till there is clarity from the government over the issue. “I do not consider myself eligible to participate in the proceedings...,” he said. “I do not find myself worthy to be part of the session of this House until the government orders an inquiry or issues a statement.’ Deo soon left the assembly while refusing to speak to the media.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned Sahu’s statement saying it had no reference to Singh’s allegations against Deo.

Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant said he has not received any complaints either from Singh or Deo.

The BJP on Monday demanded that the House take cognisance on its own over the issue and order an inquiry.

Dharamlal Kaushik, the opposition leader, called the alleged attack an “unfortunate incident” for Congress as well as the state as such allegations have never been levelled in the state’s history.