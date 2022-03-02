Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh home guard jawan dies by suicide in collector’s bungalow premises
india news

Chhattisgarh home guard jawan dies by suicide in collector’s bungalow premises

The exact reason for the jawan’s suicide will be ascertained only after recording the statements of his family members, police said.
The jawan, who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said. (Representational Image)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 08:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: A 45-year-old home guard jawan allegedly died by suicide in the premises of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The jawan, a resident of Bijapur town who was deployed at the main gate as a guard, was found to have hanged himself in the garden area of the collector’s bungalow on Tuesday, police said.

“The deceased who was resident of Manjhiguda, Bijapur committed suicide on Tuesday night by hanging himself on a tree at the backyard of the collector’s bungalow in Bijapur. A case has been registered and postmortem conducted. Prima facie the reason for suicide seems to be some domestic tension at his home,” said inspector general of police, Bastar Range, Sunderaj P.

The exact reason for the suicide will be ascertained only after recording the statements of the family members, which will be done after the cremation rituals, the IG added.

A suicide note, which was purportedly written by the deceased, was also found from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP