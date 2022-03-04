Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh journalist held for spreading ‘fake news’ against Congress leaders
india news

Chhattisgarh journalist held for spreading ‘fake news’ against Congress leaders

An FIR was registered against Nilesh Sharma on Wednesday including under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace)
(ANI/Representative image)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 12:21 PM IST
ByRitesh Mishra

RAIPUR: A journalist has been arrested for allegedly spreading fake news against ruling Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Nilesh Sharma, the journalist and a political satirist, on Wednesday including under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace). Sharma was arrested a day later.

In his complaint, Khilawan Nishad, who calls himself a Congress worker and a supporter of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and minister T S Singhdeo, accused Sharma and his news portal of spreading fake news to harm the ruling party. The FIR accused the portal of spreading “negativity and draw a wedge among the leaders and office bearers of Congress”.

Police superintendent (Raipur) Prashant Agarwal said Sharma published fake content without evidence. “We have booked him under the relevant sections for spreading rumours, fake news, and more investigation is going on.”

In October, two journalists of another web portal were arrested for allegedly publishing a “misleading and baseless report” against Congress lawmakers and extorting money from them.

Chhattisgarh government has drafted a proposed law to protect journalists and seeks to make harassment of journalists a cognisable but bailable offence with a jail term of up to one year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP