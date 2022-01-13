Chhattisgarh man accuses wife of converting minor son to Islam. She’s arrested

RAIPUR: A man in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district filed a police complaint against his wife and his in-laws for allegedly getting their minor son circumcised and converting the child to Islam without his consent, police said on Wednesday.

The man, a Hindu, married a Muslim woman about 10 years ago and have two children, an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter, said Jashpur superintendent of police, Vijay Agarwal. The case was registered at the Sanna police station.

“We have arrested his wife and mother-in-law on Wednesday and further investigation is on,” he said.

Agarwal said the accused have been booked under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

According to the complaint filed by the man, he and his wife married about 10 years ago as per Hindu rituals.

In November, his wife allegedly took their son to her maternal home in Asta Sardih village and then without informing him, she and some of his in-laws took the child to Ambikapur for circumcision, a police officer said quoting from the FIR filed by the man.

The man said they converted the child to Islam and tried to pressurise him to convert too.