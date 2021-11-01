Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide after killing his two children, attacking wife

A 32-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly killing his two children and injuring his wife in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur on Monday. Police said he allegedly killed his seven-year-old daughter and three-year-old son by attacking them with a hammer. He later attacked his 28-year-old wife, who is critical.

Police superintendent Prashant Agrawal said after killing his children and assaulting his wife, the man jumped off from their six-storey building and died on spot.

“We have recovered a three-page suicide note from the spot in which he stated that his wife used to argue and doubt him for the death of stenographer of his department, whose body was found a month back near Raipur railway station.” He added the wife’s condition was critical. “We are investigating the case.”

On October 27, a man died by suicide after killing his wife and two kids following an altercation in Chhattisgarh’s Rajanandgaon district.