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Chhattisgarh: Man murders woman to death in Surajpur

According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the two after the accused allegedly accused her of talking to another man

Updated on: Jul 27, 2026, 16:13:03 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman inside a public park in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, police said on Monday.

Unsplash/representational image
Unsplash/representational image

The incident took place around 8pm on Sunday at Nehru Park.

The victim had gone to the park with her alleged partner. According to the preliminary investigation, an argument broke out between the two after the accused allegedly accused her of talking to another man.

Police said the man allegedly pulled out a knife during the altercation and repeatedly stabbed her in the neck before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

People at the park rushed the injured woman to the district hospital. She was later referred to Ambikapur Medical College but died on the way, police said.

Also Read: 3 held for murdering man to avenge two-year-old incident

Police officers are examining CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas were analysed, while multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming he suspected the woman of having a relationship with another man.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police said.

 
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