Chhattisgarh man walks with daughter's body for 10 km, plight caught on camera

A Chhattisgarh man's plight was captured in a video as he was forced to walk home with her daughter's body for over 10 km. The state's health minister, TS Singh Deo, on Saturday said he has ordered a probe after the video was widely shared on social media.

The seven-year-old girl, according to news agency PTI, died on Friday morning. She was admitted to the Community Health Centre at Lakhanpur village of the Surguja district. "The girl's oxygen level was very low, around 60. According to her parents, she was suffering from high fever for the last few days. Necessary treatment was initiated but her condition deteriorated and she died around 7:30 am," Dr Vinod Bhargav, Rural Medical Assistant (RMA), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The girl's father was told to wait for a vehicle to carry the body, but he left, the doctor said.

The video that has widely shared shows the man walking with the girl's body.

Deo said he had taken note of the incident. "I saw the video. It was disturbing. I have told the CMHO to take appropriate action after getting the matter probed. I have told him that those who are posted there but are not able to discharge their duties should be removed," he told reporters.

"The health official concerned - from Lakhanpur village - should have urged the father understand to wait for hearse instead of letting him carry the body like that," he added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

