Chhattisgarh man 'shaves' wife's head, forces her to drink urine

A man was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Korea district for assaulting his wife, shaving her head and forcing her to drink urine, after videos of the incident surfaced on social media, police said.

According to officials, the woman had not disclosed the full details of the incident in her initial complaint.(Representational Photo/AI-generated/Chatgpt)

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The incident took place on June 14 in Pandopara village. A first information report (FIR) was registered after the videos came to light.

The woman, in her mid-30s, had lodged a complaint on June 15 alleging that her husband, identified as Jitendra Ghasiya, assaulted her under the influence of alcohol.

A case was initially registered under Sections 85 (cruelty by husband or relatives), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 296 (obscene acts) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials, the woman had not disclosed the full details of the incident in her initial complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials, the woman had not disclosed the full details of the incident in her initial complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the videos surfaced on social media highlighting the extent of the alleged abuse, Section 123 of the BNS, which relates to administering a harmful, intoxicating or stupefying substance with intent to cause harm, was added to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the videos surfaced on social media highlighting the extent of the alleged abuse, Section 123 of the BNS, which relates to administering a harmful, intoxicating or stupefying substance with intent to cause harm, was added to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, the woman said she and Ghasiya had married about 15 years ago and have four children who currently live with him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to reporters, the woman said she and Ghasiya had married about 15 years ago and have four children who currently live with him. {{/usCountry}}

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She alleged that her husband suspected infidelity and had abandoned her about a year ago, following which she began living with an acquaintance. On June 14, he allegedly arrived at her residence and attacked her.

"He tied my hands and legs, assaulted me and abused me. He first cut my hair with scissors and then shaved my head with a blade. He forcibly poured urine into my mouth and also poured a child's urine on me. He threatened to burn me alive," she alleged.

Videos of the incident purportedly show the accused repeatedly slapping and kicking the woman, shaving her head and smearing a black substance on her face and body. Her clothes also appeared to have been torn during the assault.

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Further investigation is underway.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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