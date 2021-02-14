Chhattisgarh: Maoists ‘threaten' scribes, activists for alleged corporate links

Maoists in Chhattisgarh have allegedly issued a threat to five people, including journalists, accusing them of pro-corporate and pro-government activities. The state police, which are yet to establish the veracity of the threat, have cited it as another evidence of Maoists growing ‘frustration’ in the region.

The threat, issued on February 9, went viral on social media on Saturday.

The press note, titled “Patrkaar Evam Samaj Sevak Ke Aad Mein Corporate Gharano Kee Seva Mein Lage Farukh Ali Dalali Harqaton kee Ninda Karo...”, called for condemnation of ‘persons like Farukh Ali’ who, the press note alleged, were ‘serving the corporate families in the name of journalism and activism.’

“The corrupt and agents of corporate will surely be punished in the janadalat ( kangaroo court)..,” claimed the press statement, purportedly issued by the southern sub-zonal bureau of outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

The note named former BBC journalist Shubhranshu Choudhary, journalists Ganesh Mishra and Leeladhar Rathi, anti-Maoists campaigners Farukh Ali and P Vijay as ‘corporate and government agents’.

“I have been continuously speaking against the violence by the Maoists in the Bastar region and their threats are not surprising to me. I condemn the allegations made against me and other journalists,” said Ali.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police (Bastar) Sundarraj P said that police are still confirming the authenticity of the press statement.

“We are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the press statement issued by the Maoists. If it is true, then it reflects the growing frustration and madness in the Maoist ranks,” said the IG.

Sunderaj further claimed that Maoists were rattled after losing ground, drying up recruits and disaffection in the public in recent times and were thoroughly confused.

“The Maoists have fallen prey to the typical ‘if you are not my friend then you are my enemy’ syndrome. This thought and behaviour of the Maoist leadership would prove to be the final nail in their coffin,” said the IG.

Ganesh Mishra, a journalist based in Bijapur said that he was hurt after being accused of supporting big businesses and the government.

“I have always worked for the people of Bastar. I don’t know why Maoists have accused me of supporting corporate firms, but I am deeply hurt,” said Mishra.

“I think this is the sixth press note threatening me in the last few years. I will request them (Maoists) to ponder on the mess they have created in an effort to create a better world and think how we can work together to solve some of the problems they correctly raise in each press note,” said Chaudhary.

In December 2020, Maoists had purportedly issued threats to woman journalist Pushpa Rokde accusing her of being a police informer.