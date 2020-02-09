Chhattisgarh police book BJP leader, RTI activist for threatening woman cop

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 14:38 IST

Chhattisgarh police have registered a case against the chairman of state-run communication research centre and a BJP spokesperson for allegedly threatening a woman police officer in Raipur, police said on Sunday.

Raipur superintendent of police (SP), Arif Sheikh, said a case was registered on Saturday against chairman of Kabir Sanchar Sodhpeeth, Kunal Shukla, and state BJP spokesperson Gaurishankar Srivas, under sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shukla, who is also an RTI activist, was recently appointed chairman of the Kabir Sanchar Sodhpeeth institute at the Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication by the Congress government.

“As per complainant, station house officer of DD Nagar police station Manjulata Rathore, Shukla and Srivas reached DD Nagar police station on the night of February 6 and threatened her to release one Ritesh Thakur (40) arrested in a cheque bounce case. The duo threatened the officer and told her about their connections in the government,” said the SP, adding that Thakur was arrested the accused on directions of a local court.

The SP said that police have started investigation and further action will be taken.

“No arrest has been made till now,” the SP said.

Both Srivas and Shukla claimed that allegation made the lady officer is baseless and they have never threatened anyone.

“The FIR registered against me is baseless. I just went to police station and asked for the court’s order. This is personnel vendetta of Raipur police against me since I have dragged them in National Human Rights Commission a year ago over a false case registered against me,” said Shukla.

Srivas said that he was continuously protesting and speaking against the Congress government and therefore, he was implicated in a false case.

“I am vocal against the policies and working of the Congress government in the state and hence they are framing me in false cases but I will not stop me from speaking. I have never done anything illegal and never threatened anyone,” said Srivas.