Chhattisgarh poll: CM Baghel releases Congress manifesto, assures cylinder subsidy, farmers' loan waiver

Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday released the party's manifesto titled ‘Bharose ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28’ for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections. Announcing the poll promises, Baghel said that if the party is elected to power, they will conduct a caste census in the state. He also assured of providing a ₹500 subsidy on gas cylinders. Chhattisgarh polls: Cong releases manifesto

Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly will be held in two phases - on November 7 and 17, while the results will be announced on December 3.

Congress' key promises in the manifesto:

Waiving off farmers' loans. A caste census will be conducted in the state. Farmers to get ₹ 3,200 per quintal against paddy procurement, including input subsidy currently being given under the Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojna to paddy cultivators. Free education for students from KG (kindergarten) to PG. Tenu leaf collection will be done at ₹ 6,000 per standard sack in place of the existing ₹ 4,000. The leaf collectors will additionally get an annual bonus of ₹ 4,000. ‘Mahtari Nyay Yojana’ will be launched under which a subsidy of ₹ 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups.

According to Baghel, all the schemes that are currently operational will continue as well if Congress retains power in the state.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Congress dubbed BJP's manifesto - which was released on Friday - for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections as a “copy-cat”, saying that those criticising its poll guarantees as "freebies" were now themselves pledging guarantees to win elections.