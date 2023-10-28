Chhattisgarh polls: Rahul promises free education from kindergarten to post-grad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a series of promises, including free education and support for various sections of society, during a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

Addressing a Jansabha at the Bhanupratappur assembly constituency ahead of the state assembly elections, Gandhi unveiled a plan to offer free education from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduate (PG) levels in government-run educational institutions in Chhattisgarh.

The Bhanupratappur constituency is one of the 20 seats going to polls on November 7 in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections.

“We are embarking on a significant initiative which we call ‘KG to PG.’ From kindergarten to post-graduation, free education will be offered in government institutions to students,” Gandhi said.

He also committed to increasing the price of tendu patta (beedi leaves) to Rs.4,000 per under the Rajiv Gandhi Protsahan Yojana and raising the minimum support price for other minor forest produce by Rs.10 if Congress retained power in the upcoming assembly elections.

The increase in tendu leaf collectors’ direct cash benefit carries substantial significance in the tribal-dominated Bastar region, where the collection of tendu leaves is a major source of livelihood.

Gandhi, while addressing the crowd, once again questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on conducting a caste census.

“If PM Modi talks about OBC (other backward class) in his speeches, why is he hesitant about a caste census? If Congress takes power at the Centre, we will ensure that a caste census is conducted in the country,” he said.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gandhi said that the BJP primarily works in the interest of a select few industrialists. In contrast, he claimed, “The Congress prioritises the welfare of farmers, Dalits, labourers, and Adivasis.”

He further stressed the importance of language and identity, hitting out at the BJP’s use of the term ‘vanvasi’ instead of ‘Adivasi’ for tribals. He described this as an “insult to Adivasis” and an “attack on their culture, history, and language”.

Ajay Chandarkar, BJP’s chief spokesperson, responding to Gandhi’s speech said, “Congress is known for its false promises. In the last elections, they promised to provide free education till 12th standard and nothing has been done.”

Rahul Gandhi should first review the promises that his government has made earlier. Congress is misleading people of the state, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON