Chhattisgarh ‘psycho’ serial killer poisoned 8 men, then attended their funerals to grieve with families

A shopkeeper in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar has been arrested for allegedly poisoning eight men to death over a four-month period, police said on Tuesday.

The man mixed borax powder in alcohol and served it to his victims.(HT/Representative)

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Ram Sahay Jaiswal, 46, used borax powder to kill the victims between February and May this year in Kharve village. He mixed the substance, locally called ‘suhaga’, in alcohol and served it to the men, PTI reported.

Investigators said Jaiswal then helped families take victims to hospitals and attended their funerals after the deaths. Police described him as a “psycho killer” and said the murders were driven by revenge, grudges, disputes, and frustration over minor issues.

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Investigation

The case came to light after villagers and relatives of the deceased went to the police earlier this month with suspicion of a pattern in the deaths. Until then, most of the cases were treated as natural deaths or illness.

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{{^usCountry}} Police then launched a detailed investigation. On June 13, they exhumed the body of the last victim, Mahetaru Sahu, who died on May 14. After that, six more bodies were exhumed and sent to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara) in Raipur for post-mortem examination. One victim, Budhram Jaiswal, had already been cremated, so his remains were not available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then launched a detailed investigation. On June 13, they exhumed the body of the last victim, Mahetaru Sahu, who died on May 14. After that, six more bodies were exhumed and sent to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital (Mekahara) in Raipur for post-mortem examination. One victim, Budhram Jaiswal, had already been cremated, so his remains were not available. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A special medico-legal team collected DNA samples, viscera, and other forensic evidence for testing. The victims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A special medico-legal team collected DNA samples, viscera, and other forensic evidence for testing. The victims {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal got borax powder from a villager, according to police. He allegedly said he needed it to kill rats. He first tested it on a dog, which died. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal got borax powder from a villager, according to police. He allegedly said he needed it to kill rats. He first tested it on a dog, which died. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His first alleged human killing was on February 6, when he served poisoned liquor to Badri, with whom he had frequent disputes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His first alleged human killing was on February 6, when he served poisoned liquor to Badri, with whom he had frequent disputes. {{/usCountry}}

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He then allegedly continued targeting people. On February 20, he is said to have killed Buthalu over community and election-related disputes. On March 12, Chhattu Ram was allegedly poisoned after Jaiswal suspected him of having inappropriate intentions towards his wife. On March 20, Budhram was targeted in a case linked to a land dispute.

On March 31, Vinod Kumar was allegedly killed after repeated arguments with the accused. On April 28, Gajanand was killed. Police said Jaiswal suspected him of practising black magic and causing financial harm. The next day, Chaituram, a lender, was allegedly murdered to avoid repaying a ₹50,000 loan. His last alleged victim, Mahetaru Ram, was killed on May 14.

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Police also said one man, Kartik, survived after drinking the poisoned liquor and later recovered. He later told investigators that Jaiswal had given him the same drink.

Confession

During interrogation, Jaiswal first denied but later confessed, police said. He allegedly admitted targeting victims over old disputes, arguments, witchcraft accusations, and other grievances.

Investigators also said he tried to avoid suspicion by helping grieving families and attending funerals of those he allegedly killed.

For months, villagers believed the deaths were due to illness or coincidence. Suspicion only grew when they realised all the deceased had met Jaiswal shortly before their deaths.

Police have registered eight murder cases and one attempt-to-murder case against Jaiswal.

(PTI inputs)

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