Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday
Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 cases of Covid-19 on Monday in the highest single-day spike in 2021, officials said.
According to the state health department’s figures, a total 42 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 in the state in the last one week.
Raipur and Durg districts have registered the highest death in a week with 11 people dying in each of the two districts.
“Of the 42 deaths, 30 cases were of comorbidities. The death audit reports found people above 60 years constituted 62 per cent of these deaths, while 21 per cent were between 45 to 59 years,” an official said.
A total of 527 people were declared recovered on Monday while 12 more people succumbed to Covid-19 over the last two days, taking the death toll to 3,962 since the pandemic began last year.
“Raipur district accounted for 349 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,725, including 838 deaths. Durg witnessed 468 new cases and Bilaspur 85,” official said.
With 35,933 samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,65,650.
Meanwhile, the state government announced all anganwadi and mini anganwadi centres will be shut due to increase of Covid-19 cases in the state.
In a circular, the government said that the eligible women and children beneficiaries of anganwadis will continue to get ready-to-eat food through home delivery facility.
Directives have been issued to ensure proper storage of rice and other raw ration available in anganwadi centres, the circular said.
On Sunday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with state ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state following which all educational institutions and anganwadis were ordered to remain closed till further notice.
“Only exams of Class 10, 12, final year of colleges, and medical college batches will be held physically with appropriate physical distancing and other precautions,” a senior official said, and clarified that the rule applies to all government as well as private institutions.
Protesting farmers organise 'Pagdi Langar' at Ghazipur border on Shaheed Diwas
- The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
Hiran murder case: ATS seizes high-end car from Daman
Punjab CM urges Centre to begin vaccination for younger people
India’s Covid-19 infections, deaths, active cases: Today’s data decoded
Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday
Fadnavis demands CBI probe in alleged corruption in police transfers
6 states reported over 80% of India's daily Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu are among the states which have added most to the country’s daily tally of Covid-19 cases, the health ministry said. Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday
News updates from HT: UK, SA, Brazilian variants found in about 300 Covid sample
AI Airbus pilots’ body writes to minister Puri for pay as per industry standards
Supreme Court waives compound, penal interests on loans during moratorium
Supreme Court stays pleas on regulation of OTT platforms pending in high courts
Explained: Ken-Betwa river interlinking project and environmental concerns
- The work on the project was originally slated to begin in 2015 but only got a fresh push last year with the government making a revised deal with the two states.