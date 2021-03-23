Chhattisgarh records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Monday

Chhattisgarh reported 1,525 cases of Covid-19 on Monday in the highest single-day spike in 2021, officials said.

According to the state health department’s figures, a total 42 deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 in the state in the last one week.

Raipur and Durg districts have registered the highest death in a week with 11 people dying in each of the two districts.

“Of the 42 deaths, 30 cases were of comorbidities. The death audit reports found people above 60 years constituted 62 per cent of these deaths, while 21 per cent were between 45 to 59 years,” an official said.

A total of 527 people were declared recovered on Monday while 12 more people succumbed to Covid-19 over the last two days, taking the death toll to 3,962 since the pandemic began last year.

“Raipur district accounted for 349 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 59,725, including 838 deaths. Durg witnessed 468 new cases and Bilaspur 85,” official said.

With 35,933 samples tested on Monday, the total number of tests in the state has gone up to 54,65,650.

Meanwhile, the state government announced all anganwadi and mini anganwadi centres will be shut due to increase of Covid-19 cases in the state.

In a circular, the government said that the eligible women and children beneficiaries of anganwadis will continue to get ready-to-eat food through home delivery facility.

Directives have been issued to ensure proper storage of rice and other raw ration available in anganwadi centres, the circular said.

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel held a meeting with state ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state following which all educational institutions and anganwadis were ordered to remain closed till further notice.

“Only exams of Class 10, 12, final year of colleges, and medical college batches will be held physically with appropriate physical distancing and other precautions,” a senior official said, and clarified that the rule applies to all government as well as private institutions.