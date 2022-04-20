Home / India News / Chhattisgarh writes to Centre for coal mine clearance for Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh writes to Centre for coal mine clearance for Maharashtra

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and sought the clearance on Monday
Published on Apr 20, 2022 10:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday wrote to the Centre recommending forest clearance for a coal mine allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited in Raigarh.

This came a day after Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and sought clearances for the block.

In a statement, the Chhattisgarh government said it has sought approval for the diversion of 214.869 hectares of forest land for the opencast coal mine. It added the state government has approved the company’s application and made the recommendation to the Centre for grant of the clearance.

Baghel on Monday assured Maharashtra of full support as early as possible for the clearance. Raut said to ensure the continuity of coal supply for power generation in Maharashtra, the coal block is crucial.

“[The] company has fulfilled the process of terms and conditions for depositing money for compensatory afforestation in the private land of equivalent area in Chakradharpur, Natwarpur, and Dhumbahal villages. A joint report in this connection has been given...,” the statement said.

