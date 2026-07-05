Chhattisgarh’s Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70

Pandavani (traditional narrative folk-art form) singer Teejan Bai, who took Chhattisgarh’s traditional storytelling art to audiences across the world, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Known for her powerful voice, Teejan Bai transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally recognised art form. (wikipedia)

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A native of Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Teejan Bai was widely regarded as the foremost exponent of Pandavani, a traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh in which episodes from the Mahabharata are narrated through dramatic storytelling, singing and musical accompaniment.

The 70-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since May 27.

Known for her powerful voice, Teejan Bai transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally recognised art form. Her performances captivated audiences in India and abroad, making her one of the country’s most celebrated folk artists.

For her contribution to Indian folk arts, she was conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

Narendra Modi expressed grief over her death and said Teejan Bai gave Chhattisgarh’s folk art a distinct global identity through her performances.

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{{^usCountry}} “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh’s folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh’s folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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