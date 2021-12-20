Chidambaram granted a day's exemption in Aircel-Maxis corruption case

Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Monday granted exemption for a day from appearing before a Delhi court in the Aircel Maxis deal case. Noting that the former Union minister was granted anticipatory bail in the matter earlier, the court allowed his exemption application for the day.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, who is also out on anticipatory bail in the same case, was asked to file an application seeking regular bail after he appeared before the court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed cases of corruption and money laundering against the Rajya Sabha MP.

Special judge MK Nagpal granted the relief to Chidambaram after his lawyer Arshdeep Singh informed the court that he was not able to appear before it since he had a preplanned travelling schedule.

The court also directed the probe agencies to supply copies of the charge sheet and documents to the accused and their lawyers. Earlier, the court had directed the CBI and the ED to file a status report in the Aircel Maxis case.

The agencies have arrayed several individuals and firms as accused in the charge sheet.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance of summons issued against them after the court took cognisance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. Agencies have alleged Chidambaram had granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons and received kickbacks while serving as the finance minister.

(With inputs from agencies)