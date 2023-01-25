Chidambaram says Collegium revelation of R&AW report not 'sensitive', 'Why Kiren Rijiju taking offence'

A day after Union law minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concerns over the Supreme Court disclosing R&AW and IB inputs on candidates recommended for elevation, Congress leader P Chidambaram said no sensitive material was revealed touching upon the person's integrity of the nation's security. "Why is law minister Kiren Rijiju taking offence at the Collegium revealing the IB and RAW reports on three names being considered for judgeship?" Chidambaram tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

People have a right to know that the Centre rejected names put forward by the Collegium on the totally 'arbitrary' ground, Chidambaram added.

"The reports contained material that were not germane to the suitability of a person to be a judge. The people have a right to know when a person considered fit by the Collegium was rejected by the central government on totally arbitrary and irrelevant considerations," Chidambaram tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire issue pertains to the Collegium's recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi high court. Saurabh Kirpal is openly gay which is the flashpoint between the Collegium and the law ministry. The collegium backed Saurabh Kirpal and in its resolution mentioned R&AW reports on two objections against Kirpal. One, Saurabh's partner is a Swiss national and the second, he is in an intimate relationship and is open about his sexual orientation.

On this disclosure, Rijiju on Tuesday raised concerns and said the intelligence officials work in a secret manner and they would think twice in future if their reports are made public. "Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time. Today is not the appropriate time," Rijiju said at an event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON