Child rights panel seeks info on preparations to tackle third Covid-19 wave

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Union health ministry and states to take stock of the preparations to tackle the third Covid-19 wave, which is likely to impact the younger population significantly. It has sought information on the availability of paediatric facilities and beds, availability of neonatal ambulances for new-borns, and protocols for treatment of children.

In a letter to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo highlighted the potential impact of the third wave on children and emphasised the need for vaccinating children. “The third wave of Covid-19 is projected to hit the country, according to experts, and will affect children too... the Supreme Court... has emphasised upon the need to prepare for the same including vaccinating people...”

Also Read | Child rights panel summons MC officials over kids working at Dadumajra landfill

“...protocols/guidelines shall be further shared by NCPCR with the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) for dissemination in States/UTs. Further keeping in view, high risk involved for children in upcoming third wave of COVID-19, you may kindly apprise the Commission, if additional protocols/Guidelines have been developed by ICMR for prevention and clinical management of children,” Kanoongo wrote in his letter dated May 20.

In its letter to the Union health ministry, the commission has highlighted the need for transportation of new-borns, who may be impacted by the third wave. “Doctors have confirmed that even newborns and infants are testing Covid-19 positive, though their condition remains under control and rarely turns fatal. There is an urgent need to reorganize a Neonatal/children Emergency Transport Service (NETS) to prepare specifically for neonatal and children for third wave of Covid-19,” it said.