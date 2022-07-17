Child with Monkeypox symptoms admitted in Andhra hospital, family in quarantine

A child was admitted with symptoms of Monkeypox disease to a hospital in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Doctors at GGH hospital said on Sunday the child's blood samples were sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and results were awaited.

Hospital superintendent N Rao said the child's family had returned from Saudi Arabia a day ago. They were currently kept under quarantine.

The news came days after the first confirmed case of Monkeypox was detected in the country in Kerala. The patient had returned from the UAE on July 12.

Soon after, all his contacts were identified and 11 of his co-passengers, his family members, an auto-driver, a taxi driver and a dermatologist of a private hospital, where the infected person had first sought treatment, were put under observation.

A special alert was issued in five districts as people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kottayam were co-passengers of the infected person on the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram Indigo flight that landed here on July 12.

