India confirms first monkeypox case in Kerala man who returned from UAE

India on Thursday reported its first monkeypox case after the sample of a man hailing from Kerala, who returned from the UAE four days ago, tested positive. The man was earlier suspected to have contracted monkeypox and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing.

Following the positive report, the Centre has formed a multidisciplinary team that will be sent to Kerala to assist the state government in probing the outbreak and also for required health measures. A release by the Union health ministry stated that the team will depart for the southern state latest by tomorrow (July 15).

Kerala health minister Veena George said earlier today that the person subjected himself for treatment after a close contact in the UAE was detected with the zoonotic disease. The infected man has been isolated and kept under close observation, she added.

The Centre earlier in the day directed all states and Union territories (UTs) to intensify vigil against the monkeypox disease at all international entry points, hospitals and high-risk zones as cases are on the rise worldwide.

In a letter, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that there should be orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders, including doctors working in hospitals, disease surveillance teams, and health screening teams at points of entries about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspect, probable, or confirmed cases and contacts.

Experts said that monkeypox virus mutates at a fast rate, but is treatable once the symptoms begin to show. They further revealed that the incubation period of the virus ranges from five to 21 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called an emergency meeting next week to discuss whether monkeypox can be declared as a global health ailment and create a standard protocol. The disease has so far been reported in more than 60 countries, mainly in Europe and Africa.

