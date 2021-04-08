Home / India News / China capable of launching cyber attacks, disrupting systems: CDS Rawat
“We know China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us. And that he (China) can disrupt a large amount of our systems,” Rawat said in response to a question after delivering a talk on “Shaping the Armed Forces to Meet Likely Current and Future Challenges” at an event organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation.
To counter this problem, Rawat added, cyber agencies in the military are working to ensure that the “downtime and effect of a cyber attack” do not last long.(PTI file photo)

Owing to differences in capabilities in the cyber domain, China is capable of launching cyber attacks against India and disrupting a large number of systems, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Wednesday.

“We know China is capable of launching cyber attacks on us. And that he (China) can disrupt a large amount of our systems,” Rawat said in response to a question after delivering a talk on “Shaping the Armed Forces to Meet Likely Current and Future Challenges” at an event organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation.

To counter this problem, Rawat added, cyber agencies in the military are working to ensure that the “downtime and effect of a cyber attack” do not last long.

“We should be able to overcome cyber attacks and continue with our systems either through an alternative or preventive means through firewalls. So, while we are trying to create firewalls for cyber attacks, we are quite sure that they (China) will be able to break through the firewalls. This is one thing we are looking at and addressing in a serious manner,” he said.

