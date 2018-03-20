 China ready to enhance communication with India to promote trust, Xi Jinping tells Modi | india news | Hindustan Times
Xi Jinping, who was re-elected as the President for life, spoke with Modi on telephone

india Updated: Mar 20, 2018 18:25 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2017 BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China. (Reuters File Photo)

China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi added.

China’s National People’s Congress has ratified the constitutional amendment removing decades old two-term limit for President and Vice President paving the way for Xi to continue in power for life.

Xi also was re-elected by the 2970 deputies for second five-year term as President and head of the military.

