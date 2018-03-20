China ready to enhance communication with India to promote trust, Xi Jinping tells Modi

China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephone call on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

China is ready to enhance communication with Modi on long-term, strategic bilateral issues to promote political mutual trust, Xi added.

China’s National People’s Congress has ratified the constitutional amendment removing decades old two-term limit for President and Vice President paving the way for Xi to continue in power for life.

Xi also was re-elected by the 2970 deputies for second five-year term as President and head of the military.