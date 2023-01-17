'China's stranglehold in vain': Ex envoy after Makki listed as global terrorist

China's stranglehold over India's pursuit of justice against those who attacked our people is now in vain, former India's permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Tuesday as Beijing lifted its the technical hold on the designation of LeT chief Abdul Rehman Makki as a global terrorist by the 1267 UN Sanctions committee. In a major diplomatic victory for India, Makki was designated a global terrorist by the UN, paving the way for the Security Council's Al Qaeda sanctions committee to list him through consensus.

The UN Security Council’s 1267 ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee subjected him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo, after years of efforts by India and its allies.

“The news depicts a growing understanding globally that China cannot thwart India. China's stranglehold over India's pursuit of justice against those who attacked our people is now in vain,” Syed Akbaruddin said, as quoted by ANI.

“There are several others in the pipeline to be designated as terrorists too, like - Sajid Mir, Abdul Rauf Azhar, Shahid Mahmood and Talha Saeed. This is our quest for justice for our people against Pakistani-based terrorists and the quest continues,” he added.

Underlining the level of pressure India is successfully mounting, the former diplomat said that earlier it took India more than a decade to designate Masood Azhar but this time it took only seven months to designate Abdul Rehman Makki.

With India getting 14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council on its side, China today was forced to give up the “technical” hold on the designation of Makki as a global terrorist by the 1267 UN Sanctions committee. Makki used to raise funds from the Middle East for the terror group under the garb of being head of the foreign relations committee.

